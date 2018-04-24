CIA officials in Pyongyang over US-North Korea summit: report

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

US intelligence officials appear to be in Pyongyang negotiating preparations for the US-North Korea summit, according to a Japanese media report.According to Japan’s Asahi Shimbun, a number of US officials who appear to be associated to the CIA are currently in Pyongyang. Citing North Korean sources, the paper implied that the individuals who appear to be CIA members, have been in Pyongyang since CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s visit earlier this month.According to the Japanese paper, Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three or four times during his visit. Their meetings were conducted in a friendly atmosphere with Kim praising Pompeo for this “guts,” according to the report.The report also claimed that Kim talked of releasing US captives, and of “complete denuclearization.”According to the Daily Mail, which cited the Asahi report, Pompeo was accompanied by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)