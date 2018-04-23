Korean version of ‘Suits’ set to air

ENTERTAINMENT

Jang Dong-gun (left) and Park Hyung-sik pose for photos at a media briefing held Monday at Times Square mall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)

A Korean remake of the popular US drama series “Suits” aims to focus on interpretation rather than imitation, making the series more relatable to a Korean audience.The Wednesday-Thursday series on KBS2 revolves around the relationship between legendary lawyer Choi Kang-suk and rookie lawyer Go Yeon-woo, played by Jang Dong-gun and Park Hyung-sik, respectively. Choi hires Go as an associate lawyer, even though he isn’t qualified for the job, valuing his photographic memory.“The drama is a character play. The series will be different from other Korean dramas, making the characters stand out,” director Kim Jin-woo said at a media briefing held Monday in western Seoul. “The episodes are focused on highlighting the characters’ charms.”Jang and Park are to show off their “bromance” chemistry. From the first meeting, the director was satisfied with the harmony of the two.Park was attracted by the relationship between the two main characters, after watching the original series.“I was overwhelmed at first when I cast for the role, due to the enormous amount of lines,” he said. “But I was charmed by the chemistry between characters and the catchy lines.”Jang stopped watching the first season, worried he might unconsciously copy the “exceptionally charming” character. “Suits” marks Jang‘s return to the small screen after a six-year break. He explained his choice of work, saying, “As my recent works have been dark and sad, I wanted to do something light.”While some doubt whether the remake series will be able to capture the wit of the original, the director displayed his confidence.“We hope to interpret, not to imitate. If it’s too Korean, the original charms might fade away and if we just mimic the original work, it might not suit us. We are working on finding the right level,” the director said. “I am curious what viewers will think of the drama.”The 16-part legal drama is set to air its first episode on Wednesday 10 p.m. on KBS2.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)