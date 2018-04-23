Police launch preliminary probe into Korean Air chief's wife over alleged assaults

BUSINESS

A file photo of Lee Myung-hee, director of Ilwoo Foundation and wife of Korean Air chief Cho Yang-ho (Yonhap)

Police said Monday they began a preliminary investigation into the wife of the Korean Air Line Co. chief over alleged physical and verbal violence.Lee Myung-hee, wife of Chairman Cho Yang-ho and director of the Ilwoo Foundation, is suspected of hitting workers who were part of a construction crew hired to remodel her Seoul residence in 2013.She allegedly told them to kneel down and slapped them in the face and kicked them in the shins.She is also suspected of verbally insulting an employee at a Incheon-based hotel affiliated with Hanjin Group, which includes Korean Air, and later having the worker quit for not recognizing her.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it will look into the accusations and question people involved and verify their statements.The probe comes amid mounting public outcry over a similar abuse scandal involving her younger daughter, Cho Hyun-min. She is under a formal investigation for throwing water at an ad agency official during a meeting last month.Since the scandal, local media have been reporting more allegations based on a deluge of tip-offs from Korean Air staff complaining of the violent and contemptuous attitudes of Lee and her daughter. Police said they plan to fully examine the allegations to see if a further investigation is necessary.(Yonhap)