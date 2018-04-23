Koreas hold third working-level talks for summit preparation

The meeting kicked off at 10 a.m., and lasted for nearly four hours at the joint security area of Panmunjeom inside the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone, Cheong Wa Dae said. The JSA will serve as the venue for the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slated for Friday.
|Panmunjeom (Yonhap)
The North’s delegation consisted of seven members, while the South’s had five.
The two sides have been engaged in preparation talks initiated after Kim agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit and discuss denuclearization with US President Donald Trump.
The current working-level talks are focused on hammering out details regarding protocols, security measures and media coverage for the summit.
In Monday’s meeting, the officials are considered likely to have focused on how Kim will cross the inter-Korean border and security issues related to the plan. Cheong Wa Dae officials have said security measures were especially sensitive as Friday‘s summit will be the first of its kind to be held on South Korean soil.
Regarding media coverage of the summit, the event will be broadcast live and relayed to the public online.
Friday’s meeting will mark the third inter-Korean summit. The two previous summits were both held in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007.
Along with denuclearization of the North, replacing the Korean armistice with a peace treaty is likely to be a top agenda at the summit.
The two Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice.
A telephone conversation between Moon and Kim may take place ahead of the summit, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.
Seoul and Pyongyang have already set up a direct telephone line to allow direct and frequent discussions between the leaders.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)