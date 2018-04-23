SK Holdings C&C releases white paper detailing AI’s use across industries

SK Holdings C&C, the information technology services unit of South Korea’s SK Group, aims to help answer the question with the release of a new white paper detailing where and how AI solutions can be leveraged to improve various tasks for business organizations.
SK Holdings C&C on Monday introduced its “Aibril Catalogue,” detailing some 120 use cases of its artificial intelligence solutions platform Aibril, the Korean language version of IBM’s AI platform Watson.
|(SK Holdings C&C website)
SK’s Watson-based artificial intelligence computing platform offers eight types of application programming interface, or API, based on which client companies can create diverse artificial intelligence-powered services like smart chatbots and run big data analyses to improve business efficiency.
The eight Watson-based API functions are: natural language classifier, conversation, language translator, retrieve and rank, document conversion, speech-to-text, text-to-speech and personality insights, which analyzes text to extract insights about key traits and implied preferences.
The white paper introduces the various chatbot technologies offered by Aibril, including shopping assistance, food recommendation and weather notifications. Aibril’s chatbot can also analyze and provide feedback on tax reports filed by a company, and address customer inquiries.
In terms of analytics, Aibril can review regulatory policies on a company’s industry and help determine appropriate legal actions, as well as drive up quality control at manufacturing sites. It can automate repetitive procedures such as document filing, or create conference summary reports on behalf of human employees, SK Holdings C&C said.
Other applications of artificial intelligence include detecting fraud in financial transactions, supporting drug discovery or repurposing efforts as well as searching and analyzing large amounts of research material, among others.
“We wanted to show that AI is not something grandiose, but something that can be applied to everywhere around us,” said Lee Mun-jin, head of Aibril development at SK Holdings C&C.
“We hope that the Aibril Catalogue will act a foothold for clients across various sectors considering adopting AI to better understand the technology and to build AI services suited to their own needs,” Lee said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)