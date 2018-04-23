GM Korea, union reach tentative deal, avoids court protection

BUSINESS

GM Korea and the labor union reached a dramatic agreement just an hour before the extended deadline on Monday afternoon, narrowly escaping court receivership and taking a step toward restructuring the local unit.



Although the carmaker has avoided “the worst,” hurdles lie ahead in the coming days with GM headquarters and the government calling on each other to bring viable support programs.



After the prolonged standoff due to conflicting stances on job security of 680 workers at Gunsan factory, the company and the union agreed to accept additional voluntary resignations for workers at Gunsan, and relocate them to Bupyeong and Changwon plants.



The two sides left out the unpaid leave option for remaining workers in a tentative agreement due to strong opposition from the union.



The two parties will hold separate negotiations for workers who choose to stay at the Gunsan factory.





GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem (first right) and GM Executive Vice President Barry Engle (second right) pose with officials after reaching tenative agreement just an hour before the deadline at the carmaker's Bupyeong factory on Monday afternoon. (Yonhap)