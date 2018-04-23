Gyeongbokgung Palace to host ‘Starlight Tour’

This year’s evening tour will be held from 7:40 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 9-19 and June 6-16, except on Tuesdays. Up to 60 people can participate in each tour.
The tour starts at Heungryemun Gate with actors re-enacting a day in the Joseon royal place, and includes a taste of a king and queen’s daily meal, and a performance of gukak at Gyeonghoeru Pavilion which was used to host state-level banquets during the Joseon period.
|Photos from 2017 Gyeongbokgung Starlight Tour (Cultural Heritage Administration)
Performances and commentaries will only be available in Korean, and tickets costing 50,000 won ($47) will be available at http://ticket.acution.co.kr from 2 p.m., Tuesday. Up to four tickets can be reserved per person, but senior citizens aged 65 or older can call 1566-1369 to book up to 10 tickets.
