Yoona to kickoff fan meeting tour next month

ENTERTAINMENT

The poster for Yoona’s Seoul fan tour (S.M. Entertainment)

K-pop star and actress Yoona will be holding fan meetings across Asia, her agency said Monday.According to S.M. Entertainment, Yoona is slated to hold a fan meeting at 6 p.m. on May 20 at Sejong University in Seoul. It will be part one of her Asia fan tour that will include Bangkok in July and Hong Kong in August. More cities are expected to be added.Yoona, whose real name is Im Yoon-a, is best known for her involvement with K-pop act Girls’ Generation since 2007. She has also taken on several acting gigs from early on in her career, making her acting debut with a supporting role in “Two Outs in the Ninth Inning” in 2007 and working mostly in television.She is currently appearing in JTBS’s “Hyori’s Homestay.”The tickets for the Seoul meeting will go on sale at Yes24 at 8 p.m. on Thursday, and the booking for the wheelchair-accessible seats will be available from 10 a.m. the same day.By Yoon Min-sik