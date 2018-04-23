Father leaves 1-year-old out on balcony barefoot

The 26-year-old father is accused of leaving his 1-year-old son out on a balcony barefoot and hitting him on the head multiple times at approximately 9 p.m. on April 8.
The child was allegedly left out on the balcony in only undergarments and without shoes for approximately two minutes.
The man’s wife reportedly reached out for help to her sister-in-law, who then called 112 to report the child abuse.
|(123RF)
Police discovered the child had also previously suffered an injury to his head after the man threw an object during a verbal dispute with his wife on April 5.
The man said he had only left his son on the balcony for a minute or two because the “child constantly complained during the night,” disrupting his sleep. He said he was “disciplining his child” and denied child abuse allegations.
Despite the victim's mother not wanting to press charges, police said they plan to send the case to the Prosecutors’ Office.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)