Yoo Jae-suk aims for global market in upcoming Netflix series

ENTERTAINMENT

“Busted!” (Netflix)

Netflix’s upcoming variety show “Busted!” starring comedian Yoo Jae-suk, is aiming at the global market.According to the popular global video-streaming platform, the show will feature seven celebrity sleuths tackling different mysteries in each episode. The star-studded cast of the show also includes EXO’s Sehun, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Jong-min, Park Min-young, Ahn Jae-wook and Gugudan’s Kim Se-jeong.The first-ever Korean original variety program to be launched by Netflix, “Busted!” is expected to draw wide global attention, as it will be broadcast in 190 countries and 25 languages. Netflix tallied 125 million subscribers worldwide as of the end of March.The unscripted series will be created by a group of popular producing directors including Cho Hyo-jin, the mastermind behind popular SBS variety show “Running Man.” It has been reported that Cho initially suggested the idea of the show to Netflix.Industry insiders expect that Netflix joining forces with Yoo and Lee, who currently star in “Running Man,” will appeal to global fans. “Running Man” has proved especially popular in Asian countries, with a Chinese version airing in 2016 to successful ratings, while a Vietnamese version is set to air in the fall this year.“Busted!” is also Yoo’s first variety show after MBC’s longtime favorite “Infinite Challenge,” which aired its last episode Saturday.“Busted!” will run for five weeks, with Netflix releasing two new episodes each week.“Considering the mystery-solving show’s characteristics, we decided that it would be easier to spark interest among viewers by releasing two episodes each week,” a Netflix official said.The show will premiere on May 4, with each episode featuring a special guest.