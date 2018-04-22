Lee Moon-sae wraps up tour series in New York

ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Moon-sae performs at Lincoln Center in New York on Friday. (KMOONfnd)

Veteran singer Lee Moon-sae wrapped up the last leg of his world tour in New York on Friday, according to his agency KMOONfnd.During his performance in Lincoln Center in New York on Friday, Lee said, “This is my first visit in New York in four years. Thank you for greeting me as if I were your first love.”“I was happy being a singer, and it has been a tour that received more love than I expected. I will remember your love for a long time. Thank you,” he added.Lee kicked off his tour series “2017-2018 Theatre Lee Moon-sae” in Seoul in May last year. During the first half of the tour, Lee visited 20 cities in Korea with stops in Busan, Gwangju, Suwon, Daegu and Jeju, drawing a total of 75,000 people. Starting March, Lee expanded the tour overseas, performing in Sydney, Los Angeles, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and New York.Heralded as an icon of Korean pop, singer-songwriter Lee has been active since 1978. He rose to prominence in 1985 with “I Don’t Know Yet,” while many of his hits have been remade in recent years by younger singers, including Big Bang who sang a remake version of “Red Sunset Glow.”