(Yonhap)

Police launched an investigation into a case in which a dead baby was found floating in the Han River.A passerby filed a report around 6:05 a.m. on Sunday that there was a dead body of an infant floating near Ttukseom Han River Park, according to Seoul Gwangjin Police Station.The dead baby had an umbilical cord attached when he was found. Police suspect the baby to have died a few days ago taking its conditions into account.Police are analyzing CCTV footage and asking witnesses to trace the person who abandoned the baby.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)