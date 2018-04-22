Samsung mulls launching new Galaxy phone in China

BUSINESS

Chinese consumers look at a Galaxy S9 smartphone in China. (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics is considering the release of new Galaxy smartphones in China to restore its market share there, according to the tech titan on Sunday.Samsung recently won certification from Chinese authority TENNA for the new SM-8750 model, which has raised speculations globally about what will be the name of the new model.According to a Samsung official, the new model will be released as a variant of the Galaxy S series. However, the name has not been confirmed yet.“While the latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be targeting the premium segment of the Chinese market, the upcoming variant model will be targeting the mid-tier market,” the official said.Some tech media outlets speculate that the new China model is likely to be a mini or lite version of the Galaxy S8 smartphone that was a big hit last year.The SM-8750 model was revealed to have some midrange specs, including the Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4 gigabytes of RAM and a 5.8-inch Infinity Display, according to SamMobile.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)