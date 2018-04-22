Senior US diplomat for Asia to visit S. Korea to discuss NK nukes

NATIONAL

A senior United States diplomat in charge of North Korean issues will arrive in Seoul later in the day to meet South Korean counterparts to discuss cooperation ahead of the inter-Korean summit slated for this week, the foreign ministry here said Sunday.Susan Thornton, acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, is scheduled to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa on Monday.Thornton, who's in charge of preparing the upcoming summit between her country and North Korea, will also hold talks with Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's top nuclear negotiator, the following day, to exchange views on agendas related to the North.The surprise announcement by Pyongyang on Saturday to halt nuclear and missile tests and shut down its nuclear test site is expected to top the agendas, ministry officials said.North Korea's decision came amid a peace mood set up on the Korean Peninsula before the two Koreas are set to hold a summit on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.Following the inter-Korean summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will likely meet with US President Donald Trump for a summit in May or early June.(Yonhap)