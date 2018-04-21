Customs officials raid Korean Air over alleged tax evasion by chairman's daughter

NATIONAL

Customs officials raided the headquarters of Korean Air Lines Co. and the residence of the chairman's daughter on Saturday to look into allegations that the heiress didn't pay duties on luxury goods brought into the country.



Investigators from the Korea Customs Service stormed into the main office of the country's biggest airline in western Seoul and the house of Cho Hyun-min, Korean Air's senior vice president.





(Yonhap)

Cho is also under probe over allegations that she threw water in the face of an ad agency manager during a meeting last month.



Police recently raided the 35-year-old executive's office. She has been banned from overseas travel pending the probe.



She is younger sister of Cho Hyun-ah, who made headlines four years ago for the high-profile "nut rage" scandal. (Yonhap)