NK announces freeze on nuclear, missile tests

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has announced that the country will suspend nuclear and missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site in the northern area, state media said Saturday.



"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," the Korean Central News Agency said.



"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear test," it added.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen speaking to party officials in a file photo from April 9. Yonhap