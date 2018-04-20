Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Line concludes global developer’s conference in Seoul

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Apr 20, 2018 - 16:33
  • Updated : Apr 20, 2018 - 16:33

LINE DEVELOPER CONFERENCE -- Park Eui-vin (left), Chief Technology Officer at Line, delivers a keynote speech concluding the “2018 Dev Week Global Workshop” hosted by Line Plus, the Korean unit of Line, in Seoul on Friday. The annual event invites developers from Line’s offices worldwide to discuss the latest IT trends and issues. This year, the conference invited more than 1,000 of Line’s developers from seven countries to partake in various workshops. The four-day conference took place from April 17-20. (Line Plus)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114