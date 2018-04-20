Korean pro football adopts rule on fine dust

SPORTS

South Korea's pro football governing body on Friday approved a rule on fine dust to protect the players and fans from bad air quality.



The K League said its board members approved a rule that allow match officials to cancel matches when fine dust advisories are issued. According to the rule, if fine dust advisories are issued in between three hours prior to the match starting time and the match end time, the match commissioner can call off or postpone the match.



In South Korea, a fine dust warning is issued when the dust concentration level reaches over 300 micrograms per cubic meter (㎍/㎥), while an advisory is put in place when the level is over 150 ㎍/㎥.





The K League holds a board meeting in Seoul in January. (Yonhap)

The K League since March 2016 has recommended match commissioners postpone a match if a dust concentration level of 300 ㎍/㎥ or more lasts two hours, but this is the first time that the league decided to establish a rule in a written statement.The latest decision follows a decision by the Korea Football Association's allow event organizers to cancel matches when fine dust advisories or warnings are issued and for elementary school football competitions, organizers must call off matches when a fine dust advisory is issued.Meanwhile, the K League said it has changed the maximum number of staff members who can sit on the team bench during a match. The K League said maximum 11 staffs, including translators and team doctors, can sit on the team bench. Previously only eight staffs were allowed to sit on the team bench.The K League said this change was to follow the international standard used in competitions like the Asian Football Confederation Champions League. (Yonhap)