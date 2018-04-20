[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Designated as the first Slow City in Asia, Cheongsando in Wando-gun hosts the annual Cheongsando Slow Walking Festival, this year until May 7.April is the best time to enjoy the canola blossoms and barley with the sea in the background. During the festival, visitors can participate in various cultural events and exhibitions.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and there are seperate charges for hands-on programs.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage www.slowcitywando.com is operated in Korean only.This year’s annual Gochang Green Barley Field Festival is held until May 13 in the green barley fields of Gochang-gun.The festival celebrates the plentiful barley grown here, and visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley and searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and participation fees vary by programs.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage www.gochang.go.kr/chungbori is operated in Korean only.Sinan Tulip FestivalSinan Tulip Festival is held from April 11-22 at Tulip Park and along the shore of Daegwang Beach in Sinan-gun, the tulip capital of Korea. Every year, the festival showcases up to 3 million tulips and presents various events across the town.The event is open to visitors of all ages. Admissions cost 5,000 won for adults, 4,000 won for seniors & teenagers and 3,000 won for children.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage tour.shinan.go.kr is operated in Korean only.The Maengbang Flower Festival boasts a view of canola flowers, cherry blossoms and the blue sea of the East Coast.The festival also offers a diverse set of events and programs including a local produce market, fresh strawberry picking, and exhibition on canola flowers and bees. The Samcheok Tourist Center will also be at the festival to help any tourists to the area visit the variety of tourist attractions nearby.The event is being held until April 30.Visit tour.samcheok.go.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Everland hosts the Tulip Festival to mark spring from March to April each year.Over 1.2 million tulips in 100 different varieties including Apeldoorn, Synaeda Blue and Pink Diamond are on display. Photo zones include the 26-meter Flower Magic Tower. As night falls, the LED Musical Rose Garden features light-emitting diode roses lit in various colors.Refer to the official website (www.everland.com) for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.