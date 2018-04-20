[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Four years have passed since the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, leaving 304 dead or missing. A documentary team tracks down and analyze records from the day of the sinking -- including the ship’s AIS record -- to come up with their own answer to why the ship went down.Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with silverback gorilla George, who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a huge, raging creature of enormous size, along with other beasts.Legendary playboy Seok-geun (Lee Sung-min) introduces Bongsu (Shin Ha-kyun), who is married to his younger sister Mi-yeong (Song Ji-hyo) to a world of womanizing through social media dating. But things start to get complicated when Jenny (Lee El) enters the picture.When the creator of a virtual reality world called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts/Parzival (Tye Sheridan) finds himself leading the hunt after conquering the first challenge.