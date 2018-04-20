[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Intensions
(Korea)
Opened April 12
Documentary
Directed by Kim Ji-yeong
Four years have passed since the Sewol ferry sank on April 16, 2014, leaving 304 dead or missing. A documentary team tracks down and analyze records from the day of the sinking -- including the ship’s AIS record -- to come up with their own answer to why the ship went down.
Rampage
(US)
Opened April 12
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Directed by Brad Peyton
Primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with silverback gorilla George, who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a huge, raging creature of enormous size, along with other beasts.
What a Man Wants
(Korea)
Opened April 5
Comedy
Directed by Lee Byoung-heon
Legendary playboy Seok-geun (Lee Sung-min) introduces Bongsu (Shin Ha-kyun), who is married to his younger sister Mi-yeong (Song Ji-hyo) to a world of womanizing through social media dating. But things start to get complicated when Jenny (Lee El) enters the picture.
Ready Player One
(US)
Opened March 28
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Directed by StevenSpielberg
When the creator of a virtual reality world called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts/Parzival (Tye Sheridan) finds himself leading the hunt after conquering the first challenge.