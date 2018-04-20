Govt. to reform construction industry

BUSINESS

The land ministry said Friday it will set a road map by September to overhaul the country's construction industry whose structure is outdated and slow to adjust to market trends.



A reform committee for the industry was set to hold its first full meeting later in the day to start discussions on what needs to be changed. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the goal is to announce competition-boosting measures next month and have a specific reform road map by September.



The construction industry, divided between firms that focus on project bidding and those that execute contracted work, is criticized for lacking cooperation and flexibility.





Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

Ministry officials said the reform committee will also look into how construction projects are bidded out and the pricing of building materials. There will be efforts to change the practice of subcontracting, to set the right pay for workers by ensuring appropriate construction costs and differentiating well-performing companies, they said.Issues that need coordination between different opinions will be referred to outside agencies for research, officials said. (Yonhap)