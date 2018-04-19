[Home Cooking] Tofu salad

LIFE&STYLE

Tofu salad (Korean Bapsang)

This simple salad with boiled tofu is a great addition to your spring salad list! Koreans commonly enjoy boiled or pan-fried tofu with a soy dipping sauce, called yangnyeomjang. The tofu and the sauce are usually all you need, but you can turn it into a healthier salad dish by adding a spring salad mix. You can also use baby spinach, arugula, or any other salad vegetables.The good old Korean yangnyeomjang (soy dipping sauce) deliciously complements the nutty tofu and slightly peppery and bitter spring mix.Ingredients:1 package tofu80 grams spring salad mixSauce (Yangnyumjang):2 tablespoons soy sauce1 tablespoon lemon juice1 tablespoon rice wine (or mirin)1 teaspoon sugar1 teaspoon sesame oil2 teaspoons sesame seeds1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (gochugaru)1/2 teaspoon garlic2 scallions choppedMix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Wash the spring mix and drain well. In a medium size pot, bring about 4 cups of water to a boil and add the tofu. Cover and boil for 5 minutes over medium heat.Carefully transfer the tofu to a colander to drain and cool. Cut the tofu into two blocks. Cut each block into thin slices. Arrange the tofu slices on a plate with some spring mix. Drizzle the sauce over the dish when ready to serve.For more recipes, visit www.koreanbapsang.com