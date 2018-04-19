[Home Cooking] Tofu salad

The good old Korean yangnyeomjang (soy dipping sauce) deliciously complements the nutty tofu and slightly peppery and bitter spring mix.
|Tofu salad (Korean Bapsang)
Ingredients:
1 package tofu
80 grams spring salad mix
Sauce (Yangnyumjang):
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon rice wine (or mirin)
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (gochugaru)
1/2 teaspoon garlic
2 scallions chopped
Mix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Wash the spring mix and drain well. In a medium size pot, bring about 4 cups of water to a boil and add the tofu. Cover and boil for 5 minutes over medium heat.
Carefully transfer the tofu to a colander to drain and cool. Cut the tofu into two blocks. Cut each block into thin slices. Arrange the tofu slices on a plate with some spring mix. Drizzle the sauce over the dish when ready to serve.
