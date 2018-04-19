Go to Mobile Version

[Home Cooking] Tofu salad

By Korea Herald
  • Published : May 1, 2018 - 19:34
  • Updated : May 1, 2018 - 19:34
This simple salad with boiled tofu is a great addition to your spring salad list! Koreans commonly enjoy boiled or pan-fried tofu with a soy dipping sauce, called yangnyeomjang. The tofu and the sauce are usually all you need, but you can turn it into a healthier salad dish by adding a spring salad mix. You can also use baby spinach, arugula, or any other salad vegetables.

The good old Korean yangnyeomjang (soy dipping sauce) deliciously complements the nutty tofu and slightly peppery and bitter spring mix. 

Tofu salad (Korean Bapsang)

Ingredients:
1 package tofu
80 grams spring salad mix

Sauce (Yangnyumjang):
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon rice wine (or mirin)
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (gochugaru)
1/2 teaspoon garlic
2 scallions chopped

Mix all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl. Wash the spring mix and drain well. In a medium size pot, bring about 4 cups of water to a boil and add the tofu. Cover and boil for 5 minutes over medium heat.

Carefully transfer the tofu to a colander to drain and cool. Cut the tofu into two blocks. Cut each block into thin slices. Arrange the tofu slices on a plate with some spring mix. Drizzle the sauce over the dish when ready to serve.

