[K-Talk] SHINee tops Oricon daily album chart

The cover image for “SHINee The Best From Now On” (S.M. Entertainment)

Boy band SHINee landed the No.1 spot at Oricon's daily album chart, impressing fans with its first best of album released in the country."SHINee The Best From Now On" climbed to the top of the Japanese chart upon its release on Wednesday. It also notched No.1 on iTunes album charts in 15 countries, including Japan, Romania, Chile, Peru, Thailand and Malaysia.The album includes the lead track "From Now On," along with its previous hits like "Lucifer," "Fire" and "Get the Treasure."In commemoration of the release, the K-pop act has been carrying out an online social media event #SHINeeMyBest, which invites fans from across the world to upload videos, songs, lyrics and other SHINee-related content to the internet.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)