Renault Samsung Motor’s SM6 boasts premium options

“Due to size and price it is appropriate to offer a variety of options for midsize sedans, which are mostly used as family cars or for business purposes. Owners of SM6 can install different high-tech and sophisticated options,“ the company said.
|Renault Samsung Motor‘s 2019 model year SM6 midsize sedan (Renault Samsung Motor)
Audio systems made by France-based luxury audio maker Focal, which accounts for about half of Europe’s audio market, can be added to the SM6.
A rear spoiler can be added for those looking for a more sports sedan-like SM6, the company said.
A spoiler provides stable and exciting drive at high speeds by pressing down the vehicle.
It comes in five different colors: cloud pearl, urban grey, ultra silver, golden beige, and metallic black.
For improved safety and convenient parking, a 360-degree camera can also be installed to the midsize sedan, the company said.
A built-in wireless charger is also available for drivers with cellphones that have received Qi approval.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)