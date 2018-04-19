Go to Mobile Version

Renault Samsung Motor’s SM6 boasts premium options

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Apr 19, 2018 - 15:13
  • Updated : Apr 19, 2018 - 15:13
Renault Samsung Motor, the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault, said Thursday its popular SM6 midsize sedans come with various premium options drivers can choose from, giving it a competitive edge in the segment.

“Due to size and price it is appropriate to offer a variety of options for midsize sedans, which are mostly used as family cars or for business purposes. Owners of SM6 can install different high-tech and sophisticated options,“ the company said.

Renault Samsung Motor‘s 2019 model year SM6 midsize sedan (Renault Samsung Motor)

Audio systems made by France-based luxury audio maker Focal, which accounts for about half of Europe’s audio market, can be added to the SM6.

A rear spoiler can be added for those looking for a more sports sedan-like SM6, the company said.

A spoiler provides stable and exciting drive at high speeds by pressing down the vehicle.

It comes in five different colors: cloud pearl, urban grey, ultra silver, golden beige, and metallic black.

For improved safety and convenient parking, a 360-degree camera can also be installed to the midsize sedan, the company said.

A built-in wireless charger is also available for drivers with cellphones that have received Qi approval. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)

