Renault Samsung Motor’s SM6 boasts premium options

Renault Samsung Motor‘s 2019 model year SM6 midsize sedan (Renault Samsung Motor)

Renault Samsung Motor, the South Korean unit of French carmaker Renault, said Thursday its popular SM6 midsize sedans come with various premium options drivers can choose from, giving it a competitive edge in the segment.“Due to size and price it is appropriate to offer a variety of options for midsize sedans, which are mostly used as family cars or for business purposes. Owners of SM6 can install different high-tech and sophisticated options,“ the company said.Audio systems made by France-based luxury audio maker Focal, which accounts for about half of Europe’s audio market, can be added to the SM6.A rear spoiler can be added for those looking for a more sports sedan-like SM6, the company said.A spoiler provides stable and exciting drive at high speeds by pressing down the vehicle.It comes in five different colors: cloud pearl, urban grey, ultra silver, golden beige, and metallic black.For improved safety and convenient parking, a 360-degree camera can also be installed to the midsize sedan, the company said.A built-in wireless charger is also available for drivers with cellphones that have received Qi approval.By Kim Bo-gyung ( lisakim425@heraldcorp.com