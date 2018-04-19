NK to hold plenary meeting of party central committee on Friday

NATIONAL

North Korea will hold a plenary session of its ruling party‘s central committee on Friday, the country’s state media said Thursday, ahead of its planned summits with South Korea and the United States.



The Workers’ Party of Korea meeting which will be convened Friday will “discuss and decide the policy issues of a new stage in line with the demand of the important historic period of the developing Korean revolution,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency said.



The policy issues were not specified in the report.





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the Second Plenum of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers` Party of Korea (WPK) at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released by North Korea`s Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang October 8, 2017. (KCNA)