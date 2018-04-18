Olympic figure skating gold, silver medalists visit S. Korea for ice show

SPORTS

Russia`s Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on April 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva, who clinched gold and silver medals, respectively, in the women's singles figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics, arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to perform at an ice show later this week.Zagitova, 15, and Medvedeva, 18, landed at Incheon International Airport in Incheon to perform at an ice show named "LG ThinQ Ice Fantasia" that will be staged at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul between Friday and Sunday.This is the first time since the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics that the two Russian figure skaters will perform in front of South Korean fans.Zagitova beat two-time world champ Medvedeva by 1.31 points at PyeongChang 2018 to take the gold medal."When I arrived at the airport, it brought back the nostalgia of the Olympics," Zagitova said through the event organizer, Bravo & New.Medvedeva said she wants to look around Seoul while staying in the South Korean capital."It felt different than the PyeongChang Olympics," she said. "I want to buy lots of Korean cosmetics." (Yonhap)