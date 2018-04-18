Trump: Pompeo met N. Korean leader, formed 'good relationship'

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that his new secretary of state nominee met with North Korea's leader last week, saying the two formed a "good relationship.""Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week," he tweeted. "Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed."The Washington Post reported earlier that Pompeo, the current director of the Central Intelligence Agency, flew to North Korea over the Easter weekend to meet with Kim and discuss preparations for a Trump-Kim meeting.Trump agreed to the summit last month after South Korean officials conveyed the North Korean leader's wish to meet with him as soon as possible, as well as his commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The summit is expected to take place in May or early June."Details of Summit are being worked out now," Trump said in the tweet. "Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!"The U.S. wants to see a complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea. But skeptics have questioned whether the North will abandon its nuclear weapons program, which it sees as key to the survival of its regime. (Yonhap)