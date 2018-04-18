Lee Seung-gi to host new season of 'Produce' audition show

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi will host the latest season of Mnet's "Produce" music program, the network announced Wednesday.

Lee will serve as emcee of "Produce 48," the third season of the popular "Produce 101" series, set to begin airing in June, according to Mnet.

A file publicity photo of singer-actor Lee Seung-gi provided by Mnet (Yonhap)

The show's past two seasons have lead to the creation of I.O.I and Wanna One, two of the most successful K-pop rookie groups in recent years. Boy band Wanna One made a stellar debut in 2017, selling over 1 million albums in less than a year.

"Produce 48" will be produced in collaboration between Mnet and the popular Japanese idol project, AKB48. Female singing trainees from both South Korea and Japan will compete on the show.

Lee debuted with the chart-topping single "Because You're My Girl" in 2004 and has since broadened his career into acting, starring in hit shows like "Brilliant Legacy" and "The King 2 Hearts." He has also appeared on a number of variety TV shows, most notably "Two Days, One Night." (Yonhap)