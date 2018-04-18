Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Coming inter-Korean summit draws foreign interest

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Apr 18, 2018 - 18:21
  • Updated : Apr 18, 2018 - 18:21
A crowd of foreign visitors were spotted Wednesday at the historical site of Imjingak in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, ahead of the two Koreas’ summit scheduled for April 27.

Imjingak is the 20,000-square-meter area about 50 kilometers northwest from Seoul. In vicinity of the border with the North, Imjingak represents the grief of the 1950-53 Korean War that tore the country in half. In 1972, cultural spaces were prepared in the area to honor those who had lost their hometowns due to the division of the Korean War. From Imjingak, one can look on across the Imjin River to North Korea.

The historical summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to take place on April 27 at Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone.



Written by Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)

