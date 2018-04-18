[Photo News] Coming inter-Korean summit draws foreign interest

Imjingak is the 20,000-square-meter area about 50 kilometers northwest from Seoul. In vicinity of the border with the North, Imjingak represents the grief of the 1950-53 Korean War that tore the country in half. In 1972, cultural spaces were prepared in the area to honor those who had lost their hometowns due to the division of the Korean War. From Imjingak, one can look on across the Imjin River to North Korea.
The historical summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to take place on April 27 at Panmunjeom in the Demilitarized Zone.
