[Graphic News] Samsung 5th-most admired firm in Canada

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Apr 18, 2018 - 17:47
  • Updated : Apr 18, 2018 - 17:47




Samsung Electronics was named the fifth-most admired firm in Canada, an industry tracker said, recovering its reputation tainted by the suspended production of the Galaxy Note 7 in 2015.

According to the report announced by Canadian researcher Leger, Samsung Electronics earned a reputation score of 75 to rank at 5th place in the 2018 Ranking of Canada‘s Most Admired Companies.

US IT giant Google topped the list, followed by Canada’s Shoppers Drug Mart and Canadian Tire. Japan‘s Sony ranked at 4th place.

The South Korean tech giant, which ranked at 7th in 2015 and 2016, slipped to 24th place in 2017 after suffering from the safety scandal involving batteries used on the Note 7 phablet released a year earlier.



The Korea Herald

