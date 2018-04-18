Mamamoo’s solar confirms new releases for solo project

ENTERTAINMENT

Solar (RBW)



Part six of “Solar Gamsung (sentiment)” will be released at 6 p.m. on April 24, extending the solo project for the K-pop singer.According to her agency RBW, the vocalist for Mamamoo will release four songs for the latest “Solar Gamsung” project, including music videos for all four songs. A remake of Mamamoo song “Star, Wind, Flower & Sun,” which was written by Solar herself, will be included.The new record will be an LP that will consist of new songs, along with previously released ones.Solar Gamsung project releases reimagined versions of old Korean pop songs.Solar will hold concerts on April 27 and 28 at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, in which she will perform the new songs.The K-pop star debuted in 2014 as a member of Mamamoo with the song “Mr. Ambiguous,” with the girl group noted for its strong vocal prowess.