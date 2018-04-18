Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

97% of Korean workers have witnessed ‘gapjil’: poll

By Cho Yun-myung
  • Published : Apr 18, 2018 - 14:35
  • Updated : Apr 18, 2018 - 14:35
An overwhelming majority of workers in Korea were found to have experienced abuse of power by someone in a superior position, a recent survey showed Wednesday.

According to a poll conducted by job seeking portal Incruit on 898 Korean workers, 97 percent of respondents answered that they have worked for someone who abuses their juniors.

Cho Hyun-min, a senior vice president at Korean Air, arrives in Seoul via Incheon International Airport on Sunday. (Screenshot from MBC coverage-Yonhap)

Gapjil is a Korean term which refers to the abuse of power by someone against a person in a weaker position. The term has increasingly appeared in Korean media, following the recent allegations of assault by Korean Air heiress Cho Hyun-min. 

According to the survey by Incruit, “evading responsibility for their duty” and “affecting the whole team atmosphere according to their mood” were the typical traits of a “gapjil boss.”

Nearly half of the respondents answered that they “try not to care,” as a way of coping with such bosses.

Only 9 percent and 4 percent of the respondents said that they would “complain directly to the boss” or “consult someone in a higher position than my boss,” respectively.

By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114