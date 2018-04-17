Go to Mobile Version

Air Busan cabin crew under fire for allegedly mocking passengers

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Apr 17, 2018 - 15:22
  • Updated : Apr 17, 2018 - 15:22
South Korean low cost carrier Air Busan, a subsidiary of Asiana Airlines, came under fire Tuesday after a flight attendant uploaded a photo to her social media allegedly mocking passengers. 

A screen capture of an Air Busan flight attendant’s Instagram (Instagram)

A flight attendant aboard a plane heading for Busan from Jeju Island three months ago uploaded a photo of passengers to her Instagram account on Saturday. She added a caption reading, “All same permed hair (feat. Omegi rice-cake 400 boxes).” The identity of the flight attendant was not revealed.

Colleagues of the cabin crew left comments reading: “looks like a broccoli farm,” “is this plane heading to China?” and “they are all ajumma (middle aged women).” 

Immediately after the controversy surfaced online, Air Busan posted a letter of apology from the flight attendant in question to its official social media account. 

“I was careless and thought a photo showing the back of the passengers does not violate the portrait rights,” said the flight attendant.

“I also apologize for uploading inappropriate text, making many people feel unpleasant. I know I did wrong and my behavior is inexcusable.” 

Air Busan will take strict action following the improper conduct and introduce regular ethics education for all employees, an official from the airline said.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

