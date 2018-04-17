BTS, Lee Joon-gi, Yoona voted hallyu stars of 2017: survey

LIFE&STYLE

K-pop group BTS, actor Lee Joon-gi and actress Yoona have been chosen as the most popular "hallyu" stars of 2017, a survey showed Tuesday.



Soompi, a US-based online news provider specializing in Korean pop culture, announced the winners of the 13th annual Soompi Awards, who were selected in a vote by over 163 million hallyu fans from over 190 countries around the world. Hallyu refers to the global boom of Korean pop music, TV dramas and films.





BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS won awards in five categories, taking away trophies for best artist, album, song, choreography and collaboration for its multiple releases across 2017 -- "You Never Walk Alone," "Love Yourself: Her" and a remix of "Mic Drop" featuring American DJ Steve Aoki and hip hop artist Desiigner.Best Male Solo award went to Baekhyun of EXO, and singer-actress IU won Best Female Solo award. GFriend and GOT7 won the best female and male group awards, respectively.Lee won Actor of the Year for his work on the tvN crime procedural series, "Criminal Minds," while singer-actress Yoona of K-pop group Girls' Generation clinched Actress of the Year for her appearance in MBC TV's period show, "The King Loves."tvN's hit series, "Guardian, The Lonely and Great God," won Drama of the Year while also taking home the Best Soundtrack award. Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na, supporting cast members on the show, won the best supporting actor and actress awards, respectively. (Yonhap)