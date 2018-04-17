Korea to join US-led Air Force engineer exercise

NATIONAL

Air Force civil engineers conduct a Silver Flag drill in this file photo provided by South Korea`s Air Force. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Air Force said Tuesday it will take part in a multinational civil engineer training hosted by the US Pacific Air Forces.The Silver Flag drill is scheduled to open on Wednesday for an 11-day run at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.The annual practice is aimed at strengthening partnerships and promoting interoperability among civil engineers across the region in dealing with various contingency situations.South Korea's Air Force service members plan to participate in eight programs -- command control, runway damage recovery, emergency force support, engineering technology, fire fight and rescue, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) operations, explosive ordnance disposal and the construction of alternative facilities.It will mark the third consecutive year for South Korea's Air Force to join the Silver Flag training.It offers a good opportunity to share information on civil engineering operations and training systems and to improve combined capabilities to recover from wartime damages, said Lt. Col. Kim Yoo-hwan, who will lead the country's team to join the training.(Yonhap)