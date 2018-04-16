Lee Min-ho promotes aronia berry tonic pouches by KGC

Now serving his compulsory military term, Lee has maintained his stint for a third year representing the company’s tonic with extracts of aronia berry, known as “king‘s berry” or “Europe’s equivalent to ginseng.” A KGC official explained that it is allowed by law to use promotional pictures taken prior to enlistment until the termination of a contract.
|Lee Min-ho displays Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia. (KGC)
The product, served in pouches, contains 1 percent of 6-year-old Korean red ginseng extract and 91.9 percent juice made from aronia berries imported from Poland.
Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia is one of the alternatives to the KGC’s signature red ginseng tonic products, according to the firm.
The firm said in a statement that the aronia-based tonic product could be an alternative to sugary juices or soft drinks.
