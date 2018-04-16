Lee Min-ho promotes aronia berry tonic pouches by KGC

BUSINESS

Lee Min-ho displays Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia. (KGC)

Since April 2016, Lee Min-ho has been an ambassador for state-run Korea Ginseng Corp.’s tonic product Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia.Now serving his compulsory military term, Lee has maintained his stint for a third year representing the company’s tonic with extracts of aronia berry, known as “king‘s berry” or “Europe’s equivalent to ginseng.” A KGC official explained that it is allowed by law to use promotional pictures taken prior to enlistment until the termination of a contract.According to the KGC, Lee‘s image as a full-of-life figure embodies that of aronia juice, because aronia extract contains a high level of antioxidants with anti-aging effects. Lee has played lead roles in many hit TV series such as “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Heirs” and “Legend of the Blue Sea.”The product, served in pouches, contains 1 percent of 6-year-old Korean red ginseng extract and 91.9 percent juice made from aronia berries imported from Poland.Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia is one of the alternatives to the KGC’s signature red ginseng tonic products, according to the firm.The firm said in a statement that the aronia-based tonic product could be an alternative to sugary juices or soft drinks.