Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Lee Min-ho promotes aronia berry tonic pouches by KGC

By Son Ji-hyoung
  • Published : Apr 16, 2018 - 15:48
  • Updated : Apr 16, 2018 - 15:48
Since April 2016, Lee Min-ho has been an ambassador for state-run Korea Ginseng Corp.’s tonic product Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia.

Now serving his compulsory military term, Lee has maintained his stint for a third year representing the company’s tonic with extracts of aronia berry, known as “king‘s berry” or “Europe’s equivalent to ginseng.” A KGC official explained that it is allowed by law to use promotional pictures taken prior to enlistment until the termination of a contract. 

Lee Min-ho displays Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia. (KGC)
According to the KGC, Lee‘s image as a full-of-life figure embodies that of aronia juice, because aronia extract contains a high level of antioxidants with anti-aging effects. Lee has played lead roles in many hit TV series such as “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Heirs” and “Legend of the Blue Sea.”

The product, served in pouches, contains 1 percent of 6-year-old Korean red ginseng extract and 91.9 percent juice made from aronia berries imported from Poland.

Good Base: Red Ginseng & Aronia is one of the alternatives to the KGC’s signature red ginseng tonic products, according to the firm.

The firm said in a statement that the aronia-based tonic product could be an alternative to sugary juices or soft drinks.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114