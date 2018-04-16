Korea's naval destroyer near Ghana to search for hostages

NATIONAL

A South Korean warship is operating in the Gulf of Guinea in search of the country's fishermen apparently kidnapped by local pirates, the military said Monday.Three South Korean crew members of a 455-ton fishing boat, along with two Greeks on board, were reportedly taken hostage in waters off the western coast of Africa late last month.South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered the nation's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit deployed to the Gulf of Aden to launch a search operation.The Joint Chiefs of Staff immediately dispatched a 4,400-ton destroyer carrying some 30 UDT/SEAL members and Lynx multi-role choppers armed with 12.7-mm machine guns."The Munmu the Great ship, which set sail (toward the area) at 9 a.m. on March 28, is carrying out a mission normally in the vicinity of the Gulf of Guinea," the JCS spokesman Army Col. Roh Jae-cheon said at a press briefing.It means the destroyer has arrived in the designated area, he added.He was guarded about the details of the ongoing military operation.In 2011, the Cheonghae Unit successfully carried out a gunfight operation to rescue the South Korean crew of a cargo vessel hijacked by Somali pirates.(Yonhap)