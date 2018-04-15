S. Korea denounces alleged chemical attack in Syria

NATIONAL

South Korea on Sunday denounced an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian government on rebels.



“We strongly condemn (Syria‘s suspected action) under the position that the proliferation and use of chemical weapons cannot, under any circumstances, be tolerated because they threaten the peace and security of the international community,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.



“We strongly support the international community’s effort to prevent the use of chemical weapons and the loss of innocent lives because of it,” the statement added.





(AFP-Yonhap)

Other countries have also blamed Syria‘s government for an apparent chemical attack that killed more than 40 people in a rebel-held area earlier this month. Syria and Russia, its ally, have denied the allegations.Last Tuesday, the foreign ministry issued a similar commentary condemning Syria for its alleged use of chemical weapons and vowed close cooperation with the international community for the safe dismantlement of such weapons of mass destruction. (Yonhap)