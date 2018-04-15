S. Korea promotes New North policy in China

NATIONAL

The head of South Korea's presidential committee for economic cooperation with northern countries returned home Sunday from his three-day visit to China, where he promoted Seoul's vision of expanding ties with neighbors in the region.



Song Young-gil, who heads the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, met officials from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Charhar Institute, the committee said. The presidential body aims at expanding ties with northern countries, such as China, Russia and possibly North Korea.



Song highlighted that China's vision for its One Belt, One Road development policy can be shared with South Korea's New North policy, contending that the cooperation between the two countries can create more opportunities.





Song Young-gil, who heads the Presidential Committee on Northern Economic Cooperation, speaks during a meeting with reporters in Bejing on April 14, 2018. (Yonhap)

In particular, Song suggested that the two countries can jointly develop an Arctic shipping route, or generate power with renewable energy in Mongolia, which can be transmitted to China, South Korea, and even Japan.Song also suggested that Seoul, Beijing, and Moscow establish a cooperative body to effectively develop border areas after peace settles on the Korean Peninsula. The committee head thus requested China to play a "constructive role" in denuclearizing North Korea.Song also met Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun to discuss potential projects between the two Koreas, including connecting gas pipelines and rails.Jin told Song that although North Korea is not a member of the AIIB, it is still possible to financially support the North on the condition that it gives up its nuclear program. (Yonhap)