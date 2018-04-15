Hyundai Motor to invite 32 soccer fans to upcoming World Cup

Soccer fans can win tickets to World Cup games by posting a picture or video introducing cheering cultures unique to their country on the official website, worldcup.hyundai.com, or on their social media accounts with the hashtag #myfootballheritage until May 13.
As the official sponsor of FIFA, Hyundai will select 32 participants, who can choose to bring one guest per person, and provide tickets to the final match, plane tickets and accommodation for a total of 64 people, the company said.
|(Hyundai Motor)
“We have arranged the online-based global campaign to offer a special experience for soccer fans during the World Cup, one of the biggest sports events,” Hyundai Motor said.
