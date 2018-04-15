Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Twice’s ‘What is Love?’ sets record for fastest 40m views

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 15, 2018 - 13:53
  • Updated : Apr 15, 2018 - 13:53
Twice has outdone itself again. The music video for its recently released song “What is Love?” became the fastest video by a K-pop girl group to top 40 million views on YouTube, a record previously held by another of its songs, “Likey.”

The video passed the mark around 3:14 a.m. Sunday, a little over five days and nine hours after it was released last week. “What is Love?” had also set the record for the fastest girl group video to reach 20 million and 30 million views. 

A cover image for Twice’s “What is Love?” (JYP Entertainment)


If the song reaches 100 million views, it will mark the eighth straight time a Twice song has reached that mark.

The song, written by JYP Entertainment’s head producer Park Jin-young, is the title song of Twice’s fifth EP of the same name.

In celebration of the EP’s release, Tiwce will hold concerts from May 18-20 at Jamsil Sports Complex in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114