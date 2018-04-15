Seoul to reinforce public facilities to better withstand earthquakes

NATIONAL

Seoul city plans to inject 281.9 billion won ($263.9 million) over the next three years to better protect existing public facilities from earthquakes.



The city government on Sunday announced the plan to increase the portion of quake-resistant public buildings from the current 62.5 percent to 80.2 percent by 2020.



The project will involve 2,035 buildings, 604 railway sections, 579 bridges and roads and 11 sewage treatment plants, the government said.



Concerns about earthquakes have increased in the country since two southern cities were hit by 5.8-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors in 2016 and 2017.







The city government will also push to provide subsidies to reinforce private facilities in cooperation with the central government.Only 18.2 percent of private buildings are quake-resistant because many were built before 1988, when quake-proof design was introduced to the nation's construction code.The plan also includes increased facilities and improved education and alarm systems to help citizens better prepare for earthquakes. (Yonhap)