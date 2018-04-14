Coast Guard seizes Chinese boat for illegal fishing off west coast

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Coast Guard has seized a Chinese fishing boat for illegally operating in South Korean waters off the west coast, officials said Saturday.The 35-ton dragnet boat was caught for fishing in waters about26 km northwest of South Korea's northernmost island of Baengyeong around 6:10 p.m. Friday after crossing the inter-Korean maritime border, known as the Northern Limit Line, 5 km into the South.The Coast Guard chased the boat for two and a half hours before seizing it, officials said. In the course of chasing it, the Coast Guard also repelled eight other Chinese fishing boats out of South Korean waters, officials said.About 150 kilograms of blue crabs and some 2,700 kg of skate fish were found aboard the seized boat.Officials said they plan to question the boat's 47-year-old captain about the charges of illegal fishing. (Yonhap)