Opposition renews calls for financial watchdog chief to resign

This file photo shows Kim Ki-sik, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party reiterated calls Saturday for the embattled chief of the country's financial watchdog to step down over allegations he took overseas trips paid for by institutions under the oversight of his parliamentary committee.Kim Ki-sik, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, has been under mounting pressure to resign in the wake of revelations that three overseas trips he made as a lawmaker in 2014 and 2015 were funded by financial and research institutions under the oversight of his parliamentary financial committee.Kim has apologized for the controversy but insists that no favors were given to the institutions that paid for the trips. The LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party filed a complaint with the prosecution claiming that the trips amount to bribes.The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has defended him, saying the trips might appear inappropriate but were "legitimate."President Moon Jae-in said Friday he would sack Kim if Kim's trips are found to have involved any illegality.On Saturday, the main opposition LKP increased pressure on Kim."We can't understand Cheong Wa Dae's 'Saving Private Kim Ki-sik,'" Rep. Kim Sung-won, a party spokesman, said. "Governor Kim should resign immediately and subject himself to the prosecution's investigation."But the ruling Democratic Party accused the LKP of politically capitalizing on the issue in an attempt to derail the government's push to pass a supplementary budget through the National Assembly and revise the Constitution."President Moon Jae-in stated his position yesterday that he would have (Kim) step down if any illegality is found," said Rep.Baek Hye-ryun, a party spokesperson. "As the prosecution's investigation is under way, all we have to do is calmly wait for its results." (Yonhap)