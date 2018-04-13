Massive fire sets Incheon chemical recyling plant ablaze

Incheon authorities said the rapidly moving fire had consumed the chemical treatment plant inside the city’s industrial complex, and that it was mobilizing all firefighters and equipment available in Incheon and neighboring areas of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.
Fire authorities issued a third-phase warning -- the highest level among alerts. Some 430 firefighters and 80 firefighting vehicles, including 21 pumps and 21 rescue vehicles, were sent to the plant.
The fire department of the city said the only known casualty so far was a firefighter, who had suffered an ankle injury. As the fire could spread to nearby factories, firefighters evacuated 300 factory workers from nearby buildings.
In addition to the recycling plant, the industrial complex houses nine other companies, mostly engaged in oil waste processing.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Yonhap