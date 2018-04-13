KITA’s 30th chairman group launched

BUSINESS

The Korea International Trade Association said Friday it has held an inauguration ceremony to launch its 30th chairman’s group.The group consists of Chairman Kim Young-ju, Vice Chairman Han Jin-hyun and 29 nonstanding vice chairmen. Seven members, including KG Group chief Kwak Jae-sun and Hanyoung Nux head Han Young-soo, are new to the group.The chairman’s group serves to participate in key decision-making in terms of operating the association, deliberating on business and speaking for the trade industries.KITA said it newly added startups, mid-sized companies and exporters in the areas of new-growth technologies in preparation for the “fourth industrial revolution.”The members agreed during the meeting that they would make best efforts to give advice based on their business know-how and to speak for the best interests of the members.(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)