KITA’s 30th chairman group launched

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Apr 13, 2018 - 17:31
  • Updated : Apr 13, 2018 - 17:31
The Korea International Trade Association said Friday it has held an inauguration ceremony to launch its 30th chairman’s group. 



The group consists of Chairman Kim Young-ju, Vice Chairman Han Jin-hyun and 29 nonstanding vice chairmen. Seven members, including KG Group chief Kwak Jae-sun and Hanyoung Nux head Han Young-soo, are new to the group.

The chairman’s group serves to participate in key decision-making in terms of operating the association, deliberating on business and speaking for the trade industries.

KITA said it newly added startups, mid-sized companies and exporters in the areas of new-growth technologies in preparation for the “fourth industrial revolution.”

The members agreed during the meeting that they would make best efforts to give advice based on their business know-how and to speak for the best interests of the members.

