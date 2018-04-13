S. Korea, US security chiefs wrap up meeting to prepare for summits

NATIONAL

South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong wrapped up his first meeting with US counterpart John Bolton in Washington, describing the meeting as “conducive” amid preparations for separate US and South Korean summits with North Korea.



Before boarding a flight headed for Seoul, Chung told reporters he and Bolton had discussed “wide-ranging” ways to make the upcoming summits a success and achieve the goal of denuclearizing North Korea.



The meeting came amid efforts between North Korea and the US to hammer out the details of the first encounter between Kim and Trump. Trump had said he would meet the North’s Kim Jong-un in May or early June.





South Korea’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (left) and his US counterpart John Bolton(center) and Japense counterpart Shotaro Yachi. Yonhap