LG Electronics to exhibit smart home with Natuzzi in Italy

LG Electronics said Friday it will exhibit a smart home filled with the company’s Signature premium appliances harmonizing with Italy’s luxury furniture by Natuzzi during Milano Design Week on Tuesday.At Natuzzi’s exhibition booth, LG will decorate a living room with its Signature organic light-emitting diode TV, air purifier, ThinQ speaker and smart lights surrounding the brand’s famous Colosseo sofa, and showcase how visitors can operate the appliances by issuing verbal commands while they sit on the sofa.When a visitor tells the ThinQ speaker to turn on the TV, the TV automatically turns on and the Natuzzi sofa and lights are adjusted for viewing the TV.LG said it will continue its partnership with Natuzzi in order to co-develop the smart home, featuring internet of things technologies applied to not only home electronics, but also furniture.“We wanted to develop a new sofa that can communicate with electronics products in the living room,” said Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, chief marketing officer at the Italy-based firm. “LG is a great partner to make an IoT environment from the living room to bedroom.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)