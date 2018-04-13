Police launch preliminary probe into Korean Air heiress over suspected assault

NATIONAL

Cho Hyun-min (Yonhap)

Police said Friday they began a preliminary investigation into allegations that a daughter of Korean Air Lines Co.'s chief physically assaulted an advertising company official last month.Cho Hyun-min, an executive at the country's largest air carrier and the second daughter of Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, is accused of yelling at the manager of an advertising firm and throwing water in his face in her office in western Seoul, the police said.She was reportedly angry that the manager did not answer her questions properly about a Korean Air advertisement during a meeting and kicked him out of the office.Police will look into the allegations to determine whether there are enough grounds for violations of laws that are subject to formal investigation, they said.Cho has apologized to the manager via a text message and in a Facebook posting. But rumors are increasingly swirling on the Internet that Cho has abused her position to insult people on numerous occasions.Cho is apparently on leave overseas.It is not the first time the family that owns Korean Air has faced scrutiny over abuse. Cho Hyun-ah, the eldest daughter, received a suspended sentence for what was dubbed the "nut rage" case in 2014, when she ordered her flight back to a gate in New York because she was upset about the way her nuts were served on the plane. (Yonhap)