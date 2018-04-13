[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

What a Man Wants(Korea)Opened April 5ComedyDirected by Lee Byoung-heonLegendary playboy Seok-geun (Lee Sung-min) introduces Bongsu (Shin Ha-kyun), who is married to his younger sister Mi-yeong (Song Ji-hyo) to a world of womanizing.Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum(Korea)Opened March 28Horror, MysteryDirected by Jun Bum-shikHa-jun (Wi Ha-jun) who runs a YouTube channel that deals with the supernatural, leads a team of youngsters to the Gonjiam asylum and the mysterious room No. 402, which is supposed to have never been opened since the hospital closed decades before. Despite the rumors that the place is cursed, Ha-jun and his team strap on cameras and plunge into the darkness surrounding the battered building.Ready Player One(US)Opened March 28Action, Adventure, Sci-FiDirected by StevenSpielbergWhen the creator of a virtual reality world called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter egg, which will give the finder his fortune.Pacific Rim: Uprising(US)Opened March 21Action, Adventure, Sci-FiDirected by Steven S. DeKnightJake Pentecost (John Boyega) is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against “Kaiju.” He has since abandoned his training and become caught up in the criminal underworld.When an unstoppable threat is unleashed, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi).